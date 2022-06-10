CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 14,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

