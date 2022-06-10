CLSA Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Sell

CLSA cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.11.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $45.15 on Monday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 677.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 478,193 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.