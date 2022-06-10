CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 17.9%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 649,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 209,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

