CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $74,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

