CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

