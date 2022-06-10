Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.85 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.85 ($0.62). 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.91 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a €0.56 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.