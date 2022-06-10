Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 133,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,627,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.