Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Trading Down 5.8%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

