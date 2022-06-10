CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 411,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.51. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

About CohBar (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.