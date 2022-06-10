Color Platform Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $261,666.08 and $60.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,178.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00579224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00197891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

