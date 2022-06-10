CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,523,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

