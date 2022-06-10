Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $84,900.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 30,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,261,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,100.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMPX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

