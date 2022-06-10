Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 82,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

