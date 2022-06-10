Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $326.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

