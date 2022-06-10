Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. 1,270,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,547. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

