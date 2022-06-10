Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $275.64

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.64 and traded as high as $278.67. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $278.67, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

