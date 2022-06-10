ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $625,627.22 and approximately $281,723.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00145665 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

