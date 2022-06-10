Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Context Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

