Contrasting Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wallbox and BRP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 BRP 0 1 11 1 3.00

Wallbox presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.35%. BRP has a consensus price target of $132.43, indicating a potential upside of 96.37%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Wallbox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A BRP 8.79% -305.74% 15.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wallbox and BRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 19.02 -$264.75 million N/A N/A BRP $6.11 billion 0.90 $633.93 million $6.34 10.64

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Risk and Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. The company also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

