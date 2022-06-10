Convex Finance Trading Down 16.4% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $468.03 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00024709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,119,590 coins and its circulating supply is 62,974,900 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

