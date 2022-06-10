Corriente Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. Crescent Point Energy comprises about 45.7% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,231,798. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

