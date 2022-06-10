Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

