Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.89.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

