Cowen Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.18 on Monday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

