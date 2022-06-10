Cowen Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $98.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.92.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

