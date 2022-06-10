CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.