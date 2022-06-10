CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

