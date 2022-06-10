Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

NYSE CR traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

