Credit Suisse Group Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $106.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

BMRN opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

