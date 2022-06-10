Credits (CS) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Credits has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $239,696.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.