CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $39.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.05. CRH shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 6,417 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
