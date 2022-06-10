CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $39.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.05. CRH shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 6,417 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

