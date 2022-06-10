Critical Analysis: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.04 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.38 Cyren $31.19 million 0.39 -$23.04 million ($5.75) -0.39

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% Cyren -85.30% -125.40% -38.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WalkMe and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe presently has a consensus price target of $18.78, indicating a potential upside of 98.50%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

WalkMe beats Cyren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. The company also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, it offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

