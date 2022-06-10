Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Acquires A$146,210.79 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) insider Eng Peng Ooi bought 195,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,210.79 ($105,187.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.05.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Cromwell Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

