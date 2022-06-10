Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,465. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

