CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

CRWD traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.55. 2,906,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

