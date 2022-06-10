CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

