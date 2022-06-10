CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Signify Wealth boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 369,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,044. The company has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

