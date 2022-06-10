CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 899,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

