CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Up 6.9%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.11 and last traded at $119.00. Approximately 631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

