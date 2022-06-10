CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $89,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 328,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $5,092,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

