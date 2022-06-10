CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $95,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.