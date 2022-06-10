CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.20-$8.40 EPS.

NYSE CVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

