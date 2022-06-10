CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.
CYBR stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
