CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CYBR stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

