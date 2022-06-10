Cyclone Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,272.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $13,272.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $46.57 or 0.00160078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004167 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00437262 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003951 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

