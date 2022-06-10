CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

