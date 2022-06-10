Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans.

Featured Stories

