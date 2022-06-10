Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dacotah Banks (DBIN)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.