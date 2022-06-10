Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

DHR stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

