DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $134.55 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00006526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $134.55 million and $2.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,887,242 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

