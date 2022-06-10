Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.45

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 2025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $957.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Deluxe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

