Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$37.35 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

