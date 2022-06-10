Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.81

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 5340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

